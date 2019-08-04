LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, is recovering from a fractured shoulder after an accident at his Louisville home Sunday.
According to a news release from David Popp, McConnell's communications director, the senator "tripped at home on his outside patio" and suffered the shoulder fracture.
McConnell was treated and released from the hospital and is working from home while he is on the mend, the news release said.
"This afternoon he contacted Senators Cornyn and Portman to express his deepest sympathies for the people of El Paso and Dayton and discuss the senseless tragedies of this weekend," Popp wrote in the statement.
McConnell made an appearance in Fancy Farm, Kentucky, on Saturday for the state's premier political event.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.