LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new modern Mexican restaurant is opening up in NuLu on National Margarita Day (Feb 22).
The restaurant owners behind Steak & Bourbon, El Taco Luchador and La Bodequita de Mima are opening their newest venture, Guacamole Modern Mexican, at 900 East Market St.
The restaurant, which is in the former Rye on Market, has three floors, including a tequila rooftop bar.
“This feels like a real escape," said Rick Moir, co-owner of the Olé Hospitality "I would put the tequila bar up against any rooftop experience in this city. The mural backdrop, the lights, and the views are first-rate.”
The co-owners and chefs behind the restaurant, Fernado and Yani Martinez, spent time in the south of Mexico to craft the menu.
“We knew we wanted to take the menu in a new direction,” chef Fernando Martinez said. “There is more sophistication because it’s a bit more traditional."
The restaurant is moving from its previous location on Ormsby Station Road in east Louisville.
Guacamole Modern Mexican will be open from 5-10 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, with plans to expand hours soon.
