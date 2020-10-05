TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly five years after the Spencer County Sheriff's Office raided a marijuana grow operation at a home in the county, the financial benefits will help foot the bill for body cameras.
Sheriff Scott Herndon promised the county he'd make it happen when he ran for sheriff in 2018. However, it hasn't been feasible until now.
"It's never come off the burner for me to have body cameras. I just didn't have the funding," Herndon said. "Now that this has happened, this was at the top of the list of things I wanted to buy with this money."
It took years for the legal process to play out in the 2015 drug bust case, but now, the house has been auctioned off and will give the department about $100,000.
Herndon said the priority is still to buy body cameras and said he hopes to purchase eight by January.
"This way, we will have video of what happened from the officer's perspective and maybe several different angles if there's several officers on the scene that tells a complete story," he said.
The Spencer County Sheriff's Officer has 10 patrol officers. The eight cameras will allow everyone on each shift to wear one and hand it off to the next shift.
Herndon said it's a perfect opportunity to purchase them, allowing his office to hold both the officers and public accountable.
"A lot of times, once people get in trouble, they're looking for a way out," he said. "If we have video of what actually happened, then that's kind of the end of it."
