LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville rehab center that treats people dealing with substance abuse addictions has stopped accepting new patients.
The More Center said because of staffing issues, it stopped taking new patients in November.
The Center is working with current patients and transferring them to other providers.
Officials said the Center will not stop caring for people until they make that transition, and it will focus on people housed in Metro Corrections.
