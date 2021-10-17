LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Via Colori Street Painting Festival brought together hundreds of artists, community organizations and vendors to Waterfront Park this weekend.
The event featured a gallery of artwork on sidewalks near the Big Four Bridge lawn, live music, street performers and food.
"Chalk is a pretty quick process," said artist Sam Cooney who created a 10' by 10' portrait of his two young daughters. "I love these babies, I love them so when I see them snuggling there, I feel the same way I do when I see them in bed, you know?'
Children could create their own street paintings, enjoy activities and games and meet their favorite characters and superheroes.
"People creating board games, we have people doing Marvel characters, Disney characters, different video game characters," Megan Bennett with the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana said. "Some people are doing portraits. Sunsets I've seen. They can kind of choose what they want to draw."
This was the 13th year of Via Colori, which proceeds benefit the girls' leadership programs at Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana.
"While I am not a professional it's amazing to think just with a little chalk, we can create masterpieces in the middle of the day," said Patricia Kidd, a senior at Salem High School. She has been in Girl Scouts since she was five.
Supplies were provided to the artists - including environmentally friendly chalk and paint.
"I'm really happy to hear people comment on how beautiful it is cause I feel like the art really isn't finished until it's enjoyed," said Cooney.
The art, however, will not last long. Crews will be out to power wash the sidewalks on Monday.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.