LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 11,000 kids in Louisville ages 5 to 11 have received their COVID-19 vaccine.
That's according to the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness as of Tuesday morning.
Mayor Greg Fischer and the leaders from the health department are stressing the importance of vaccinations ahead of Thanksgiving and other holidays in the coming weeks.
According to them, just 18 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Louisville are people who have been vaccinated against the virus, but they are hopeful that fewer kids will now get the virus.
"There's been some great excitement from parents who have -- maybe the rest of the house has already been vaccinated, and their first-grader has been the last one out," said Dr. Sarahbeth Hartlage of Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness.
Booster shots in Kentucky were approved for everyone of ages 18 and over last week by executive order from Gov. Andy Beshear.
