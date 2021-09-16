LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has more than $150 million available for rent and utility relief.
The state has paid out nearly $65 million during the pandemic to nearly 10,000 households.
The state's Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund uses federal COVID-19 relief money.
Qualifying households can get 15 months of rent and utility assistance, including up to 12 months of back rent and up to three months of future rent.
Applications can be submitted on the Healthy at Home website, here. Jefferson County residents can apply here.
