LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Louisville community health centers will share more than $2 million from the American Rescue Plan.
Family Health Centers, Park DuValle Community Health Center and the Shawnee Christian Healthcare Center are the three community health centers in Louisville receiving the money.
The money can be used to buy new equipment, expand existing facilities, renovate them or build new ones.
“Community health centers help provide quality care directly to those who need it most, including individuals and families living in some of our most underserved neighborhoods and communities,” Congressman John Yarmuth said in a press release.
FHC plans to use the funds for repairs and updates to its main location in the Portland neighborhood. The largest project includes renovating the laundry building located to the former U.S Marine Hospital.
The Park DuValle Community Health Center plans to use the funds to expand operations at the main office. The expansion will add more than 3,500 square feet of space to the clinic
SCHC plans to use the funds to renovate and expand its existing medical center. The project allows for increased capacity to serve patients and make critical infrastructure and information technology improvements.
The awards are part of nearly $1 billion in funding awarded nationwide through the ARP.
