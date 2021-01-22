FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The number of COVID-19 deaths climbs every day in Kentucky, but often, we don't see the faces of the people lost.
"One death is too many," Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said Friday outside the State Capitol. "Three-thousand is devastating."
They are grandfathers, grandmothers, moms, dads, siblings, spouses and friends.
"These are real people that we lost way too soon," Gov. Andy Beshear said. "It's hard to feel anything but pain and grief."
The impact they had on people's lives and the battle they fought so hard to win are being remembered at a place where Kentucky comes together every day in an attempt to make the commonwealth virus-free.
"We know that we will defeat the virus this year in 2021," Beshear said.
Thousands of American flags now line the grounds at Capitol in Frankfort. Each one memorializes a life lost.
Just before the final set of stars and stripes were put in place Friday by a masked up governor, first lady and lieutenant governor, there was a somber service of remembrance filled with song, silence and a sobering look back at where we've been.
"Most of those that we've lost had to endure this pain alone," Coleman said.
Now, maybe the hardest part: knowing life moves on without them.
