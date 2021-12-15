LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday that 4.3 million Hoosier taxpayers will receive a $125 refund after they file their 2021 taxes.
A total of about $545 million will comprise the refunds.
“Despite a pandemic, Indiana exceeded all expectations and closed the state fiscal year with an unprecedented amount in reserves,” Holcomb said in a news release Wednesday. “We have an obligation to put this money back in the hands of taxpayers instead of leaving it in the hands of government.”
The Indiana Department of Revenue expects to complete the refunds May 1, 2022.
