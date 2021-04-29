LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom has a gift for mothers on Mother's Day: They will get in free to the park all day long.
The offer is good for Sunday, May 9.
To get the free pass, you must also purchase one preseason single-day ticket, which costs just under $40. Those tickets can be purchased online or in-person at Kentucky Kingdom.
Mothers visiting with a season passholder can get into the park for just $5..
Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay open for the season on Saturday, May 8. Herschend Family Entertainment, which owns Dollywood and The Newport Aquarium, is now the majority owner of the park, after taking over in March.
Employees are required to wear face coverings, while guests are encouraged. Kentucky Kingdom officials said there are more than 100 sanitizing and handwashing stations throughout the park.
Season passes are still available. To purchase one, click here.
