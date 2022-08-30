LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on Preston Highway on Tuesday evening.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division responded to the crash on Preston Highway and Oaklawn Drive around 6 p.m., according to police.
Investigators believe a car driving southbound on Preston Highway attempted to turn left onto Oaklawn Drive when it was hit by a motorcyclist heading northbound. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said.
The man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not known if anyone else was injured in the accident.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the accident.
