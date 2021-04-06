LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday night in south Louisville.
Police responded to the crash around 9 p.m. on South Park Road, near Interstate 65, according to Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for LMPD.
Officers believe the motorcyclist was traveling west on South Park Road at a "high rate of speed" when he "failed to navigate a curve" in the road, hitting a guardrail.
The man, who police said appears to be in his 30s, was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
