LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- MSD is reminding the public to rake their leaves the right way to make sure they don't end up in Louisville's drainage ditches, leading to flooding.
Crews have to check and unclog ditches, culverts and catch basins before rain or snow.
MSD is asking residents to not rake leaves or other yard waste into ditches or catch basins, because added debris can cause clogs and backups in the sewer system.
Clogged basins can be reported by calling MSD or reporting it on their website, here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.