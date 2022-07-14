LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) plans to improve water quality in Middle Fork Beargrass Creek.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved a watershed plan that is trying to address pollution. Officials say much of the pollution happens when rainfall or snowmelt picks up human-made pollutants and deposits them in the waterways.
"The Middle Fork Beargrass Creek Watershed Plan is an example of leveraging all of the knowledge and funding to reach a common goal through federal, state and local efforts," Tony Parrott, MSD Executive Director, said.
MSD will use grant money to help educate the community and hold stream clean ups.
MSD will re-evaluate the effectiveness of the plan each year.
The watershed contains everything from homes and businesses to parks, nature trails and a historic farm.
