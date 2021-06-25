LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Traffic on Broadway is expected to move a little more smoothly now that crews are wrapping up sewer line work there.
MSD has been working to repair sewer line pipe under the East Broadway corridor from Second Street to Campbell Street. The brick sewer, which varies in diameter from 84 inches to 96 inches, was installed in 1866. Since last fall, crews made structural repairs to the sewer, as well as providing an epoxy coating, to extend its service to the community.
"We appreciate the patience of our community as crews have worked since October of 2020 to repair and rehabilitate this vital piece of infrastructure, which has served our city since horse-drawn carriages were our mode of transportation," MSD Executive Director Tony Parrott said.
On Friday, crews completed roadway restoration work and removed traffic barriers. However, crews will continue to access the pipe next week during the day to address some continuing work underground.
