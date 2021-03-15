LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Muhammad Ali Center will reopen to the public next month with a new interim president and CEO.
The Center made the announcements on Monday.
Laura M. Douglas was named the nonprofit museum and cultural center's interim president and CEO, becoming the first woman and first Black woman to lead the organization. Douglas served as the Ali Center's Immediate Past Board Chair and a member of its Board of Directors for the past decade.
Douglas takes on the role held by Donald Lassere, who announced his resignation after nine years in the position. She will handle day-to-day management of the organization while working with the Center's Executive Committee to find a permanent leader, according to a news release.
"I have an unwavering commitment to the Muhammad Ali Center and its mission," Douglas said. "I am proud to continue my service by assuming this new role."
Douglas earned a J.D. from the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law before practicing law at large companies. After returning to Louisville, Douglas worked for Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD), the Louisville Water Company and LG&E and KU Energy.
She has served on several Louisville-area Boards, and was the Interim Co-Executive Director of the Transit Authority of River City (TARC).
"Laura is a proven leader with a distinguished track record of success in whatever endeavor she takes on," Robert Croft, Chairman of the Board for the Ali Center, said. "She is the right person at the right time to fill this interim role."
Douglas began the transition to the new role March 15, but Lassere will remain at the center until April 9.
After being closed temporarily due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Ali Center located on Sixth Street in downtown Louisville will reopen April 1.
