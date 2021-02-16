LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The president and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center is stepping down, the nonprofit museum and cultural center announced Tuesday.
After nine years, Donald Lassere is leaving his role at the Ali Center for a position as president and CEO of the Chicago History Museum.
Located on Sixth Street in downtown Louisville, the Ali Center expanded its educational programs, fostered creative partnerships and reinforced its role as a gathering place for the community during Lassere's tenure, according to the news release.
"It has been my honor and privilege to lead the Ali Center over these past years and to have had the opportunity to further Muhammad's relevancy and impact," Lassere said. "Muhammad has been a personal hero of mine my entire life."
Lassere made a great impact on the organization, according to Robert Croft, chairman of the board for the Ali Center.
"Donald's most important efforts were on the things we don't get to see and recognize every day," Croft said. "He has consistently focused sharply on the hard work."
The international cultural center will begin a national CEO search while a temporary leader is named to handle day-to-day management during the transitional period.
