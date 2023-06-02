LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Muhammad Ali Festival kicks off Friday, a week-long event celebrating one of Louisville's greatest.
The event began Friday morning with the Daughters of Greatness breakfast honoring Attorney Lonita Baker, who gained national attention representing the family of Breonna Taylor.
The festival continues Friday night with Stories of Ali, which will be told by his oldest daughter, Maryum.
A memorial service begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ali's gravesite in Cave Hill Cemetery. And Saturday night is "Ali" night at the Louisville Bats game.
The Ali Center will host a free community carnival Sunday, and events continue through June 11.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.