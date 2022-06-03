LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Muhammad Ali's memory was honored on Friday, which marked six years since he died.

The public was invited to his grave at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood to pay their respects.

Volunteers with the Ali Center and Cave Hill handed roses out to visitors to place at at his grave or take home as a keepsake. WDRB Photojournalist Neil Johnson talked to people paying their respects one rose at a time.

A steady stream of people followed the path to Ali's headstone, which honors his faith by facing Mecca. It's also on a hillside, which gets the morning sunrise. He black granite headstone simply says "Ali" with a quote from the legendary boxer that reads, "Service to others is the rent you pay for your room in heaven."

"We're from Washington State, and this feels really important," said Rebecca Townsen, who apologized, as her voice choked with emotion. "He was such an important truth-teller and stood up courageously for himself and others. He was really beautiful."

Ali died on June 3, 2016 and was buried in Louisville after a funeral and ceremony that attracted celebrities, athletes and political figures to his hometown. Thousands lined he streets of Louisville to say goodbye, as a hearse drove past landmarks. Many in the crowd threw flowers on to the hood of the vehicle, as it made its way to his final resting place.

People around the world remember the Louisville native for his time in the ring, his playful nature and his famous quote "float like a butterfly sting like a bee!" But Ali's's values still stir strong emotion with many who remember his opposition to the Vietnam War.

"I believe I was a freshman in college. I was of draft age, and here's this guy who was one of the most famous people in the world saying 'hell, no, I'm not going.' It was huge," said Peter Bonow, who paid his respects on Friday. "It was a really tough time in our country, and it was nice to have somebody in that spot that we could look up to and say 'we're with ya.' Tough times back then."

Bonow was emotional about being at Ali's graveside. "Teary eyed, ya know. This is the guy."

Ali's core values and service to others still influences many fans of The Greatest, including his grand nephew Khali Williams, who stopped to place a rose at the headstone.

"The best role model you could ever ask for. He's my best friend. He's with me right now," said Williams.

"Everyone shares about Muhammad Ali that he gave great speeches -- that he was an intense person both in the ring and outside, but gentle," Williams explained. "And I think having that duality speaks to what's going on in the world today, and I think it's a blessing to be able to celebrate it because that's what sort of guides my life in terms of his principles and his teachings to own your narrative and not just be defined by what you do, but how you do it."

The Muhammad Ali Festival began on Friday and runs through next week. On Saturday, The Ali Center will host a trolley tour around significant sites in Louisville including Ali's childhood home and Central High School, where he attended classes. To find out more about the festival, click here

The Louisville Bats will also host an Ali community night on June 7 at 7 p.m. at Slugger Field.

