LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes.
A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball.
This means they won the game's second prize of $1 million. The Benton ticket added the Power Play feature and doubled their prize to $2 million.
The Kentucky Lottery also had two $50,000 winners. Those tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball.
The jackpot for Monday night is now up to $1.9 billion.
