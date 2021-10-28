LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A murder suspect is in custody after a double shooting that killed a man and injured a woman in the Portland neighborhood Wednesday.
Louisville Metro Police arrested Jeffrey Lyn Demarco Acres and charged him with murder and 1st degree assault.
The shooting happened about 6:18 p.m. in the 3400 block of Northwestern Parkway, near 35th Street, according to MetroSafe.
LMPD officers found a man dead at the scene. A woman who had been shot was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in "serious condition."
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identifies the man as Demone Lee Cook, Jr., 19, of Louisville.
According to an arrest citation, police saw a man speeding away from the shooting scene in a car that a witness identified. Officers tried to stop the car, but it kept going. The suspect finally stopped on Greenwood Avenue and ran into an apartment. Acres was taken into custody.
Police say they found two handguns in the car, including one that was stolen, along with shell casings and marijuana.
The arrest report says Acres gave a mirandized statement to police admitting to being at the shooting scene to sell marijuana to the victim and to trying to flee from police.
Acres is also charged with fleeing and evading police, possession of a handgun by a felon, receiving stolen property and trafficking marijuana.
This marks the city's third homicide in three days and the 166th homicide this year. The record, which was set last year, is 173.
Anyone with information in the case is urged to call LMPD's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.