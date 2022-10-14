LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local music festival in Louisville this weekend will spotlight mental health.
The Big Stomp — formerly known as PeteFest — runs Friday night and Saturday at Jones Field across from Turkey Run Park.
The stages are set and ready for the more than 30 acts, including Moon Taxi and Lotus.
The event will benefit the Pete Foundation, which works to de-stigmatize mental health and expand access to mental health crisis intervention.
"Music and mental health are very tied together," said Molly Jones, co-founder of The Big Stomp and The Pete Foundation. "Music can be very cathartic and soothing. It's also sometimes what we turn to as a refuge when we're suffering a little bit. And it brings people together. And when it comes to mental health, we really need to all be coming together on that. So we felt like music was the right foundation to be promoting this open environment on mental health awareness."
Tickets start at $39. To purchase yours and find more information, click here.
