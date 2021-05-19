LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville Hospital is celebrating the positive impact of music therapy on patients in the psychiatric unit.
More than 90% of patients are there involuntarily, and the typical stay is about ten days. Katelyn Farris is a therapist who says music has a huge influence on the healing process. It can slow breathing, help people relax, and help them express their feelings.
"I've heard the comment, "This is the most fun I've had in a hospital." Those are the things I'm looking for that demonstrate how meaningful it is to them," Farris explained.
Farris uses singing, a guitar, drums and even a ukulele with her patients. She said the pandemic made her focus her therapy sessions on coping skills and ways to reduce anxiety.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
