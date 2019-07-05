LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day after the four-year anniversary of Crystal Rogers' disappearance, mysterious signs appeared all over Nelson County.
They went up on Thursday.
Some of the signs read: "Nick failed a polygraph" and "Brooks Houck is the only suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers."
The people behind the signs say they don't want to be identified, but claim they have put up 75 of them around the county. Pictures of the signs have been shared hundreds of times on social media.
Rogers disappeared on July 3, 2015. Two days later, her car was found on the Bluegrass Parkway with a flat tire. Her keys, cell phone and purse were still inside.
Rogers' then-boyfriend, Brooks Houck, is the only suspect in the case, but has never been arrested.
