LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill is celebrating 100 years of serving Kentucky residents by bringing more resources to Louisville, including a multimillion-dollar investment in the city's west end.
A year ago, a the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, Norton Healthcare and Goodwill announced a partnership with a plan to build an opportunity campus in west Louisville.
On Wednesday morning, officials announced the name of the new campus: The Norton Healthcare Goodwill Opportunity Campus.
Officials said the goal is to open the opportunity campus at the intersection of South 28th Street and West Broadway by November. The site will also become home to the first hospital west of 9th Street in more than 100 years. It is expected to open next year.
The opportunity campus in the west end is the single largest investment Goodwill Industries of Kentucky has ever made, but the organization said it won’t be the only one. Officials said that 10 other opportunity centers are expected to open throughout the commonwealth, providing free resources to residents.
"We run into lots of people who have never had conditions that were right for their success," said Amy Luttrell, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Kentucky. "So our opportunity centers are places where people can have easy access to the resources they need, but also to that helping hand, that personal touch. Somebody who actually cares."
The small opportunity centers are being built in Bowling Green, Corbin, Elizabethtown, Lexington, Morehead, Paducah, Pikeville, Somerset and two more locations in Louisville: on Preston Highway and on East Broadway.
The $100 million investment at South 28th Street and West Broadway is expected to serve 50,000 people each year.
