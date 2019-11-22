LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New families were formed in the Clark County, Indiana, courthouse Friday morning -- a fitting tribute to National Adoption Day.
There weren't many dry eyes in the room as the children in the courtroom were officially joined with their new families.
"He said, 'Momma, does this mean you're going to love me forever, right?' and I said, 'Yes, forever,'" said one adoptive parent.
ADOPTED: This is baby Grace and her new official mom and dad! #nationaladoptionday @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/6Gnqoe2GOY— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) November 22, 2019
Six children -- including three brothers, two babies and a 7-year-old -- were all officially adopted Friday morning and will forever have the loving families they deserve.
The judges made it official with a signature and a picture. One of the kids even hammed it up for the camera.
This is 7 year old Noah who would rather pose for our cameras instead of his family’s cameras. He was just adopted during National Adoption Month. It’s one of the few times cameras are allowed in court, and we were here to witness it. Congratulations sweet Noah! @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/UYHWQTh0Bs— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) November 22, 2019
Then they celebrated with cupcakes, cookies and family fingerprint trees to commemorate the day.
The parents in Clark County -- some whom have waited years to make it official -- say it's a dream finally coming true.
"It's an awesome feeling," said Aaron McKee, an adoptive father. "Words can't describe just how I'm feeling right now. Just knowing this cute face is ours forever is just something else."
More than 300 kids across the state are expected to be adopted Friday from private adoptions or foster homes.
The adoptive parents in Clark County encouraged everyone to give adoption a chance, saying it is all worth it.
Other counties in the area participating in National Adoption Day include Jennings, Lawrence and Perry counties.
