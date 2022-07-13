LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national company with two branches in Louisville is expanding with the help of virtual reality.
ProLogistix held a grand opening for its new south Louisville branch on National Turnpike Wednesday afternoon, with a state-of-the-art Virtual Reality Forklift Simulator.
"They can actually make up to $10,000 more a year salary," said ProLogistix Branch Manager Amanda Harrison.
It's an incentive the company hopes will bring in even more blue-collar workers.
In order to get manufacturing workers ready to operate real machinery, especially forklifts, they must first train with the virtual reality simulator.
"Once that is complete, they will be validated, receive a certification and then we are able to place them (on) assignment," Harrison said.
The skills learned through the simulator will help place workers in jobs throughout the area with a new skill that's in demand.
"We're planning on a 30% increase in our manufacturing and logistics jobs in the coming years, so we see that demand is going to keep growing," Jeff O'Brien, chair of Louisville Forward, said.
Today at 4pm I'll show you how virtual reality is helping hundreds of people land new jobs in the #Louisville area. @GLIchamber @ProLoLouisville @ProLogistix pic.twitter.com/robH5l4NtC— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) July 13, 2022
The program is the only one of its kind in the area, making it an important tool in training workers who will then practice with the real thing at the center before taking a job.
"The clients that we serve are always looking for equipment operators," Harrison said.
ProLogistix is already putting between 800 and 1,200 people to work each week, but the program could make that number grow even higher.
"We'll take that VR training simulator out there, train them, and they are able to roll into a position that pays more and they have that skill for life," said Harrison.
ProLogistix is hiring in Louisville and Shepherdsville. To apply for a job in Kentucky, click here.
The company also has a southern Indiana branch in New Albany. It has job openings in Jeffersonville, Georgetown and Charlestown. To apply for a job in southern Indiana, click here.
For more information about ProLogistix, including locations of other jobs and branches, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.