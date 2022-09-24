LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Jug Band Jubilee returned to Louisville on Saturday.
The free, all-day festival took a two-year break because of the COVID pandemic, but returned on Saturday to the Brown-Forman Amphitheatre at Waterfront Park.
People came from all over the country for the 16th year for the jubilee.
Jug band music is a pre World War II jazz style that thrived in Louisville between 1890 and 1930.
A local historian said the true definition of a jug band is more broad than a lot of people think.
"Most jug bands would be like a rural string band setting, but Louisville jug bands have more of an influence from New Orleans so its jazzier and there's more instrumentals," Michael Jones, a board of directors member on the Jug Band, said.
The event also featured kids activities, workshops, vendors and food.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.