LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Jug Band Jubilee returned to Louisville on Saturday. 

The free, all-day festival took a two-year break because of the COVID pandemic, but returned on Saturday to the Brown-Forman Amphitheatre at Waterfront Park. 

People came from all over the country for the 16th year for the jubilee. 

Jug band music is a pre World War II jazz style that thrived in Louisville between 1890 and 1930. 

A local historian said the true definition of a jug band is more broad than a lot of people think. 

"Most jug bands would be like a rural string band setting, but Louisville jug bands have more of an influence from New Orleans so its jazzier and there's more instrumentals," Michael Jones, a board of directors member on the Jug Band, said. 

The event also featured kids activities, workshops, vendors and food. 

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags