LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national wellness chain is celebrating the grand opening of its first Kentucky location.
Restore Hyper Wellness provides a number of services to help with injury recovery and prevention.
The new location is off Brownsboro Road in the Springhurst area. One of Restore's biggest draws is cryotherapy.
People in cryotherapy experience temperatures as low as negative 260 degrees for up to three minutes. Restore says it reduces inflammation in the body and provides other benefits.
Manager Seth Lieber says their services can be tailored for anyone, especially those who've been heading back to the gym this new year.
"We don't want to see you working out in those first two months only to pick up a bad injury and then not be able to work out for the long haul," Lieber said. "So, this is all about consistency and making you feel better so you can do this for the long run."
The center also offers treatments such as IV drip therapy, infrared therapy and hydra facials.
