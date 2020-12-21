LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nestle is advising the public to check the Lean Cuisine meals you might have in your freezer.
The company is recalling the Lean Cuisine baked chicken meals because of the possibility of plastic being found in the food.
An inspection determined that bits of broken conveyer belt could be in the potatoes.
The meals were made and packed on Sept. 2. The baked chicken meals do not expire until October 2021, so they could still be in your freezer.
The Lean Cuisine meals were distributed nationwide.
