LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, a nativity scene was set up inside the rotunda at the Kentucky State Capitol on Monday.
It is one of many displayed at state capitol buildings across the country this holiday season.
Not only was the nativity scene set up in the rotunda, there were also scripture readings, Christmas books for kids to enjoy, prayers and Christmas caroling.
Jennifer Koehler, the woman who organized the nativity scene in Kentucky, says the Thomas More Society and the American Nativity Scene asked for volunteers across the country to make this happen in multiple states.
"I thought, 'Well, we are going to have a simpler Christmas this year,'" Koehler said. "So maybe just focusing on the real meaning of it would be better and something fun for the family to do, so we decided to take it on."
The Nativity is only on display on Monday, since it is for a private event.
