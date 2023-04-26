LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The wildfire at Natural Bridge State Resort Park in Kentucky may have been intentionally set, according to a preliminary investigation by firefighters on the scene.
The Kentucky Division of Forestry said more research is needed to confirm the cause of the fire, which burned about 60 acres before the flames were put out.
The park is located nearly 60 miles southwest of Lexington in and around Slade, Kentucky.
Natural Bridge State Resort Park is still determining when it will be safe to allow hikers back on the trails.
