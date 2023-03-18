LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- World Down Syndrome Day is Tuesday and community members got tattoos on Saturday to help raise awareness for Down syndrome.
Nearly 150 people visited Live-Ink Tattoo and Piercing in Jeffersonville to get "The Lucky Few" tattoo.
The tattoo was started in 2017 by a group of mothers who got matching tattoos in honor of their children with Down syndrome. It then became a global movement.
It symbolizes how lucky people are to know and love someone with Down syndrome.
"It's just known as the Down syndrome awareness tattoo," Julie Torzewski, executive director of Down Syndrome of Louisville, said. "It's three arrows pointing upward so its a symbol for the three copies of the 21st chromosome. So, the three lines are pointing up, onward and upward so that our members reach their full potential."
People with Down syndrome were able to get tattoos for free during the event.
