LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 3,000 people made their way through the lanes of the Cardinal Stadium mass vaccination site Monday, the first day UofL Health administered vaccinations at the site.
The operation in the stadium's parking lot can give out up to 4,000 shots a day. Health officials said you do not have to be a Louisville resident to sign up for a shot at the Cardinal Stadium site.
"We have enough to make sure that we get everyone in from the area we call the greater Louisville area, to southern Indiana, and everyone who calls the hub of our city home, as well as the surrounding counties or anyone from the commonwealth who wants to come over," said Dr. Jason Smith, UofL Health's chief medical officer.
The longest wait time on the first day was 11 minutes. The average wait time is seven minutes.
The site still has a lot of open appointments in the coming days. Click here to schedule one.
