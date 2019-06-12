BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The neighbor who attacked Sen. Rand Paul in a rage over yard waste is apparently planning to move.
Court documents show Rene Boucher sold his five-bedroom home in Bowling Green, Ky., which is next to Paul's. He paid $382,000 from the sale to Paul as part of a lawsuit verdict.
Paul sued Boucher after the November 2017 attack in their Bowling Green neighborhood. The attack left Paul with several broken ribs and a hernia.
Documents show Boucher owes Paul more than $600,000 for pain and suffering, after pleading guilty at trial.
Boucher is also suing Paul and his homeowner's insurance company claiming the company "refused to provide him a defense for the bodily injury claim (that) Paul leveled against him."
Paul is asking for the suit to be dismissed.
Boucher served 30 days in federal prison the attack, after pleading guilty to assaulting a member of Congress. Boucher said the attack was triggered by Paul stacking yard debris near his property line. He was also sentenced to a year of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $10,000 fine. He also ordered Boucher not to have any intentional contact with Paul or his family.
