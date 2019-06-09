LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some neighbors and witnesses of Friday's deadly hit-and-run on Dixie Highway said more street lights might have prevented the death.
The crash happened at Dixie Highway and Ratcliffe Avenue, just south of Algonquin Parkway, around 9:30 p.m Friday.
According to Louisville Metro Police, a woman was attempting to cross Dixie Highway on foot when she was hit by vehicle traveling southbound on Dixie.
"We pulled out of here and we heard a loud squeal; somebody locked their brakes up," said Mark Huddleston, who lives near where the hit and run occurred. "We heard a female voice screaming at the top of her lungs. It was horrifying."
The driver left the scene, and no arrests have been made as of Sunday night. Investigators have not released a description of the vehicle.
Huddleston describes the area as "very dangerous," with nearly "non-stop" pedestrian traffic trying to get across the busy stretch of road.
"It's so, so dangerous; it makes the odds of something like this happening so much greater," he said. "I didn't notice it until I moved over here, but you can't see nothing."
Huddleston has lived in the area for just 15 months but said he already sees the desperate need for more streetlights.
"If there were some lights, better lighting, I believe some of this maybe could have been prevented," he said. "People, you can literally be right on top of them before you have time to brake. I've had several, several close calls. It shouldn't be that way."
The woman who was killed has not yet been identified.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.