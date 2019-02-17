LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nestled on the southeast edge of Cherokee Park, the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary is surrounded by history.
"The entirety of this neighborhood has been the same, since forever I guess,” Kyle Noltemeyer, president of the Alta Vista Neighborhood Association, said.
The campus on Alta Vista Road in the Cherokee-Seneca neighborhood could soon see big changes. The school has listed more than 25 acres of its property for sale, which came as a surprise to neighbors nearby.
"It's shocking, and every neighbor that's contacted me, I've had 84 emails just today, has been very upset,” Noltemeyer said.
The property was listed for $13.4 million a few days ago.
"It literally hit the internet at midnight on Friday night and that is the way that we all found out about it, so that's unfortunate,” Lisa Worley said.
In a statement, seminary spokesperson Chris Wooton said the land “includes dated housing units, as well as space on the campus outskirts that does not contribute to seminary education, but the maintenance of which has pulled focus and resources away from our mission.”
The online real estate listing asks developers to take note of the property, and says the land could feature a residential development with more than 70 lots.
"I'm still very concerned about the amount of traffic that a 70 house development would bring to the street and I'm certainly concerned about the impact that it would have on Cherokee Park,” Worley said.
Via the emailed statement, Wooton said the seminary understands concerns that neighbors may have about the land sale.
“We will be selective in reviewing potential purchasers. It is vital to Louisville Seminary that what ultimately happens with this parcel be compatible with our campus and our mission, as we will be the closest neighbor,” the statement said.
Neighbors realize the seminary has the right to sell the land, but are disappointed it wasn’t discussed with them prior to the listing.
"It's not unreasonable for them to sell their land, it's their land,” Noltemeyer said. “But the way they're doing it seems excessive, the number of homes, and it seems very disruptive to the neighborhood."
Neighbors are ready to voice those concerns to the seminary, planning to meet with school representatives this week.
"We're very ready to protect what we believe this area should be,” Noltemeyer said.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.