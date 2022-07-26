LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In 2024, a hospital will serve neighborhoods in west Louisville for the first time since the Great Depression.
A new Norton Healthcare Hospital isn't the only development going up at 28th and Broadway in the Parkland neighborhood.
Goodwill Industries of Kentucky is opening its Opportunity Campus in late 2023 and construction will begin in August.
"A one-stop shop for people to improve their lives," DeVone Holt of Goodwill said.
There will be financial services, childcare, job training, an onsite cafeteria, expungement services and mentoring all under one roof.
The Norton Healthcare Goodwill Opportunity Campus is still more than a year from opening some services at the end of 2023. Tonight is the first community forum in west Louisville, and neighbors are here to learn about the site, and ask questions @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/8UDP3fzv2r— Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) July 26, 2022
"The name really does say it all," Renee Murphy, with Norton Healthcare Marketing and Communications, said.
Norton West Louisville will be the first hospital located west of 9th Street in Louisville since the US Marine Hospital closed in 1933.
"This is such a grand opportunity for the west end, and we need this," Charlene Holloway said.
Inside another west Louisville crown jewel, the Norton Sports and Learning Complex, neighbors got to learn more about what's coming to their backyard.
The hospital will have 20 inpatient beds, a 24-hour emergency department with 15 beds, four operating rooms, lab services and a chapel. There will also be primary care, OB/GYN care, and specialty care clinics.
"If they've been looking for access to women's health services, if they've needed help for diabetes care, cardiology, all of the specialty services we offer at Norton Healthcare," Murphy said.
There will also be good-paying jobs within walking minutes of Jackie Floyd's house in the Russell neighborhood.
"You can go to a place in your neighborhood, with the people that you know that work there and you'll feel more comfortable there," Floyd said.
Between the Sports Complex, the YMCA, and an empty site ready for development at 30th and Madison, Floyd sees progress.
"We're gonna have more restaurants. We're gonna have more retail," Floyd said. "A coffee house, A small bookstore. Those type of small businesses that we need in the community."
She also envisions a brighter future for her beloved neighborhood.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.