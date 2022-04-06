LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A chemical spill potentially releasing hundreds of gallons of a chemical into a sewer system still has neighbors frustrated, even after a meeting to address concerns was held.
On March 11, Louisville Metro emergency management agencies responded to complaints of an odor in the area near a chemical manufacturer. The odor was identified as Styrene, a chemical used to make things like latex and synthetic rubber, spilled into the sewer system. The source came from Allnex, a chemical manufacturer on Crittenden Drive near the Southside neighborhood.
Metro Councilperson Nicole George brought together the Air Pollution Control District, MSD, Emergency Management Agency, and Department of Public Health and Wellness to explain to concerned neighbors what happened, and how to respond if a similar situation occurs.
Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District Director Rachael Hamilton read part of a preliminary report from Allnex about what happened.
"What they said happened was they had a piping under the wash tank (that) wasn't capped and some material from a settling tank the day before was pumped into the wash tank," said Hamilton. "That material plugged the bottom line of the open wash tank into the next morning. When the plug broke loose and the materials spilled onto the floor."
People who live in the area said they woke up the smell, and texted nearby neighbors to ask if they also smelled the odor.
One neighbor described it as smelling like paint thinner.
Neighbors expressed frustration during the meeting because of mixed-messages of who can be inside their home, and who cannot be, as emergency crews responded.
During George's event Wednesday night, MSD, EMA, and the public health department presented how they respond to hazardous materials incidents to inform neighbors.
Hamilton also presented how neighbors can report objectionable odors.
Neighbors who said they have lived in the area for decades said chemical-like odors in the area have been a problem for years.
"I would say this is four or five times a year and the first thing I do is go see my friends at the fire department because at least they make an effort," said one neighbor.
Hamilton said a chemical spill did happen at the facility back in 2010. Allnex had to pay a $15,000 fine and conduct an evaluation of the facility.
The city's Air Pollution Control District said since 2020, they've responded to three complaints involving the plant.
All neighbors were encouraged to file complaints with the Air Pollution Control District, and to attend board meetings to express concerns.