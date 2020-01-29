LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some neighbors aren't sold on an idea that would bring a major development to a piece of land just outside Jeffersontown.
Wednesday night, RJ Thieneman Real Estate gathered neighbors for a meeting about the planned development, which could soon sprout from a 70-acre corn field behind Meijer on South Hurstbourne Parkway.
Dubbed Hurstbourne Commons, it would include 107 single-family homes, 312 garden-style apartments, an assisted living campus for seniors and 126 town homes.
"When the Thieneman Company approached Land Design and Development, they wanted to see what would work on the property and what would fit in with what's around it," a lawyer for the developer, Cliff Ashburner, told the room.
However, some of the neighbors who attended, like David Loran, are concerned about the project's density and impact on water runoff.
"As a concerned neighbor, you know, it's kind of bad to hear that neighbors want to move because of the development," he said.
Others, like Terrance Scott, are most concerned about how the project could affect traffic. Right now, the plan calls for four outlets to and from the development: one onto South Hurstbourne Parkway, another onto Watterson Trail, a third onto Brody Lane, and a forth onto Brownwood Drive. Scott, who lives on Brownwood, says it's too small for such an increase in traffic.
"Just imagining cars coming in and out, people ruining this area and this space, it's horrible," he said.
The project isn't a done deal yet and will require rezoning and Metro Council's approval.
Loran, meanwhile, hopes the current design will shrink to something less impactful.
Ashburner said his team will take all of the concerns into consideration. He said communication with neighbors will remain open after tonight as both push toward some kind of agreement.
