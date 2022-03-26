LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An empty lot in south Louisville could soon see some changes.
The lot that's been vacant for decades is located in the 4800 block of Southside Drive near Woodlawn Avenue in the Southside neighborhood. It's across the street from the Americana Community Center.
The lot was formerly a gas station from 1967 to 1988, but a gas spill contaminated the property. The land has been remediated and was given an all clear for redevelopment in 2005.
After Develop Louisville applied for a grant, a listening session with Metro Councilmember Nicole George, the Office of Advanced Planning and Sustainability and Metric Environmental was held on Saturday to find out what neighbors would like to see with the space.
"A lot of people know it as a refugee area so this would be a perfect place to build an international mall or Asian mall in these two lots," Van Tran, who works in the neighborhood, said.
Some other ideas included an area for food trucks to set up, or a place for a locally-owned business.
Neighbors were against a liquor or convenience store.
The property has been held in a Multistate Environmental Trust since 2011.
