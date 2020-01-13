LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Neighbors have growing concerns about the safety of Newburg Road, which has seen the number of vehicle crashes rise from 17 in 2017 to 23 last year.
“Newburg Road has become, every year, more and more congested,” said Honi Goldman, Upper Highlands Neighborhood Association president.
“My question to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is, 'How many more accidents do we need to provide you all before you all do something about Newburg Road?'” Goldman said.
The portion of Newburg Road in question is north of Interstate 264 near Atherton High School and Bellarmine University.
“The entire area is saying this road is dangerous,” Goldman said.
The speed limit is 35 mph, but Goldman said she believes some motorists travel upwards of 50 mph.
“Cars are missing the curve and plowing into these old stone fences,” she said.
The stone wall, which lines Newburg Road near Tartan Way, has been hit twice in the past couple of years. One car that crashed into the wall at the end of 2019 burst into flames.
The association would like to see some minor changes such as caution lights and signs, as well as more drastic changes such as widening the road.
“For Atherton it would be great, and for the schools around here, it would be great to have a traffic light at Dundee, so that the school buses could get out,” Goldman said.
But KYTC says the road does not have enough traffic to meet the requirements for a traffic signal.
The association also is concerned about increased traffic from a proposed neighborhood off Newburg Road.
The association will host a public meeting regarding Newburg road at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the third floor auditorium of Sullivan University’s School of Pharmacy, at 2100 Gardiner Lane.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.