LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shawn Gaither has spent six years helping others, but now, he needs some help himself.
Gaither is the Nelson County's E-911 director and has spent six years as a dispatcher. Now, the double amputee is experiencing stage four kidney failure as a result of diabetes.
He and his family have put up banners reading "kidney hero needed!" across Bardstown and shared his story on social media.
Until a match is found, Gaither said he'll keep working.
"I still love going to work, getting out and going shopping, going to the movies, cooking," Gaither said. "I still do everything I love to do because I know life doesn't end unless you sit around and dwell on the negative things that happen to you over time."
If interested in finding out if you're a possible match, contact the UK Transplant Center.
