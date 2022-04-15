LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Kentucky's newest music venues announced its concert series lineup Friday.
"The Amp" at Dant Crossing, an outdoor entertainment amphitheater in Nelson County, is hosting more than 25 shows this summer. Dwight Yoakam, a Grammy award-winning artist, will perform July 1.
The music venue can host crows as large as 2,000 people.
Get your live music fix at The Amp! Have you seen the lineup yet? Cole Swindell, Tracy Lawrence, and Joan Jett are just a few of the names on the list with more to come 😱 pic.twitter.com/7J6jgDB9tm— Dant Crossing (@DantCrossing) April 13, 2022
According to a news release, the Amp's concert series lineup includes Cole Swindell and Sara Evans, among other artists:
- May 6: Cole Swindell
- May 13: Sara Evans
- May 20: Blues Traveler 35th Anniversary Tour
- May 27: The Marshall Tucker Band with The Outlaws
- May 29: Lee Brice, with special guest Lewis Brice
- June 3: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
- June 24: Brett Young
- July 1: Dwight Yoakam, with the special guest Dillon Carmichael
- July 22: Mary Chapin Carpenter
- Aug. 26: Justin Moore
- Sept. 2: Diamond Rio
- Sept. 5: Collective Soul and Switchfoot
- Sept. 9: Tracy Lawrence
- Sept. 16: Clay Walker
- Sept. 23: Billy Ray Cyrus
- Oct. 7: Josh Turner
- Oct. 28: The Frontmen
Season passes are available for the concerts and prices begin at $1,200 for a general admission pass that includes access to over 25 shows.
To purchase tickets and see the full lineup, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.