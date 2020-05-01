Bernheim Forest sign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's Office has a warning for people trespassing on Bernheim Forest property.

The agency posted a tweet saying people are coming in mainly on Lutheran Church Road.

It says if anyone is caught on their property, he or she can be cited for criminal trespassing and possibly other charges.

