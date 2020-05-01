LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's Office has a warning for people trespassing on Bernheim Forest property.
The agency posted a tweet saying people are coming in mainly on Lutheran Church Road.
***Attention***It has came to our attention that people are trespassing on Bernheim Forest Property, mainly on the Lutheran Church Road area. Signs are posted on their property and if caught you can be cited for Criminal Trespassing among other charges.— Nelson County Sheriff's Office, KY (@county_nelson) April 30, 2020
It says if anyone is caught on their property, he or she can be cited for criminal trespassing and possibly other charges.
