BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nelson County educators marched together in protest of the school board's decision that killed a facilities plan, two years in the making.
"Save our students, save our students," chanted protestors marching through downtown Bardstown Monday afternoon.
Dozens of teachers and principals marched there from Foster Heights Elementary. The group gathered outside the Bardstown Welcome Center, then walked to board member Amanda Deaton's place of employment.
Many of those protesting expressed frustration in the board's decision to kill its campus community project last week. In a 3-2 vote, the board voted to rescind the bids for the Thomas Nelson Community Campus, effectively killing its overall campus community project — a facilities plan almost two years in the making that would merge its middle schools to the district's two high schools.
Deaton made the motion to rescind its bids, and board members David Norman and Diane Berry voted in favor with Deaton. Members Tracy Bowling and Damon Jackey voted against the motion.
"Today is about solidary, about showing a unified front," said Bryan Hurst, the engineering lead for Nelson County Schools. "I really don't see there's a big divide between quality education and quality facilities and I really think that's what it's about right now for us."
The plan has caused divide in the community, but was heavily favored by teachers and administrators.
Deaton's reason to kill the plan was related to concerns over the cost. Educators protested outside her law office in Bardstown, hoping to make their message clear.
"The majority of educators in the county are for community campus, and to me, how do you vote against that," said Adam Gossom, a Nelson County Schools' parent and former Nelson County Schools' Board of Education candidate. "The community campus model gives every child the same opportunities no matter where they live in the county."
Nelson County Schools educators rallying together in downtown Bardstown today in support of the campus community project. The board of education voted 3-2 last week to effectively kill its campus community project which was in the world for almost two years. pic.twitter.com/PnKCv91rvb— Katrina Nickell WDRB (@knickelltv) February 27, 2023
Deaton and Norman did not respond to WDRB's request for comment. Berry declined to comment.
Educators said all they would like is a clear vision of how the district will better serve its students moving forward.
Last week, Nelson County Schools said the board would "continue examining the long-term organization of the district's facilities and how those facilities impact student learning."
In a statement, Superintendent Wes Bradley said:
"While recent board meetings have been emotionally charged at times, it has focused the conversation on what is best for all students throughout the county. Community engagement in the future of public education will be vital to long-term community growth and well-being. Each of us play an important role in shaping and improving the future of public education and public service."
“We’re there with your kids, we’re there together, I don’t want to speak for everybody, but bring us a plan that makes sense for our kids, bring us a plan that makes sense for the community, and let’s work together," Hurst said.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.