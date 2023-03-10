LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people from the Louisville area will compete on a survival show on Netflix called "Outlast."
The show chronicles 16 contestants trying to survive the Alaskan wilderness for a chance to win $1 million.
Justin Court, 44, from La Grange, Kentucky, will put his skills to the test. He is an avid bow hunter and worked as a guide in Montana. He's also a black belt in jiu-jitsu and survived an avalanche. He said the keys to surviving are mindset, tactics, and gear.
Jill Ashlock, 40, from New Haven, Kentucky, will also compete. She's a private investigator, firefighter and EMT. She also teaches wilderness survival, plant identification and self-confidence classes.
To win 1 million dollars, it pays to be a "selfish fucking bastard."Outlast — the thrilling new survival competition series — is now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/dEWERI70Tg— Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2023
All eight episodes of "Outlast" are streaming on Netflix right now.
