LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear traveled to west Louisville on Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new affordable housing facility.
The Ladies of Promise are building a new five-story facility at 22nd and Main streets in the Portland neighborhood.
The space will feature counseling services, a day care and a community kitchen.
Ladies of Promise helps those in need overcome addiction and go on to live full lives. Today's groundbreaking on a 5-story facility will further these efforts by offering affordable housing, child care, educational and employment services and more. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/XVzdK5vvDn— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 27, 2022
"We want to meet the community where they are and provide what they need, desperately, to care for themselves and their families," said Aileen Bryant Wales, founder and president of Ladies of Promise. "We want to offer options previously out of reach, unattainable or unknown to the west end community. ... An undeserved stigma ends today."
Ladies of Promise currently operates a drug treatment and recovery facility on West Market Street.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.