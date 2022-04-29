LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new playground in Elizabethtown was designed with everyone in mind.
Funtopia playground is 95% American with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible. It features a playground for ages 2 to 5 years old, another playground for 5 to 12 year olds, wheelchair accessibility, Alta Glide Flex, sensor and interactive panels, along with four types of swings.
"It's important that everybody gets the opportunity to play, no matter what your physical limitations are, we want to make sure that we provide a space where everybody can come out and enjoy each other, enjoy the park, enjoy the facility and have a great time," Elizabethtown Mayor Jeff Gregory said.
The project costs just over $500,000, replacing a playground that had been built 20 years ago.
"That structure then was made of wood, after 20 years, it was limited by the weather and everything else," Gregory said. "The base of that had become rotten."
There is a tactile wall with brail, an avalanche slide and a roller slide at the playground.
"Some children with special abilities have limitations that often limits them and their ability to interact with their peers," Joyanna Phelps, Elizabethtown High School special education teacher, said. "It's important we come together as a community and create a place where they can come and have something that's accessible, that's inclusive."
It's located at Elizabethtown City Park on Chandler Street.
"Often time individuals with special needs feel limited, they feel like they're stuck at home and they don't have these opportunities, so having a place like this for them to come is wonderful," Phelps said.
